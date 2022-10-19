Council Forms Subcommittee on Prioritizing Capital Improvement Projects

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

A new council subcommittee comprising Councilmembers Mike Frost and Jamey Federico will lead the efforts in deciding which one-time capital improvement projects should be prioritized and funded with a portion of the city’s $10.5 million surplus.

Following the city’s announcement last month of the budget surplus, the Dana Point City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 18, initiated the process of prioritizing the projects by voting to create the subcommittee in charge of proposing where to direct the coffers.

At the close of the 2021-22 fiscal year, the City of Dana Point saw a surplus of $10.5 million that it intends to use toward community-related and capital improvement projects. Though councilmembers on Tuesday were not set to vote on what projects to prioritize, they were tasked with providing staff direction on the prioritization process.

Referring to the capital improvements project list as the “hopes and dreams list,” City Manager Mike Killebrew explained that the projects have been brought up by councilmembers and the community, though the city did not previously have the budget to complete them.

Dana Point resident Wayne Yost commented that he’d like to see the surplus put toward additional pickleball courts, noting that the existing courts are in high demand. Yost added that new pickleball courts could bring revenue through hosting pickleball competitions.

Residents Mike Yousef and Kiana Berkman, members of the Poles and Lines (PAL) Coalition, commented that the funds should be used to underground overhead utilities throughout the city, pointing to safety and fire concerns with existing overhead utilities.

Mayor Joe Muller noted that he would like to see medians placed on Pacific Coast Highway to address safety concerns. Muller added that he is interested in seeing how much money is spent in each Dana Point district to ensure no district is ignored.

Councilmember Richard Viczorek echoed Yost’s recommendation of additional pickleball courts. He also stated the surplus should fund other quality-of-life projects such as a sports park or an aquatics center.

“If we’re going to spend some excess money, that should be spent on our citizens,” Viczorek said. “We shouldn’t be hoarding that money. If we are making (the surplus from) taxes, it should go back for the benefit of the citizens.”

Viczorek added that the surplus should fund projects already in progress, such as the Doheny Village Connectivity project.

City Council is set to meet three more times before the end of the year. To ensure that outgoing Councilmembers Viczorek and Muller can provide input on what projects to prioritize, the council is set to bring the item back up for discussion at the Nov. 1, Nov. 15, and Dec. 6. meetings.

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

