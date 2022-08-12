Council Candidates to Run Unopposed

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

With three open City Council seats this November, only three candidates—one in each district—have qualified for the upcoming November election. The nomination period to submit campaign documents ends on Friday, Aug. 12 at 5 p.m.

Planning Commission Chair John Gabbard qualified to run for the District 1 seat on Aug. 9. Gabbard has been on the city’s Planning Commission since March 2021 and was appointed as its chair in April 2022.

Councilmember Jamey Federico’s hopes for a reelection to the City Council are all but certain as he too is the only candidate qualified to run for his seat in District 3. Federico who served as Dana Point’s mayor in 2021 was first elected to office in 2018.

Mathew Pagano, the chief financial officer for Pan-Pacific Mechanical, qualified for a ballot placement for the District 2 seat on Aug. 10. He has served as a member of one of Forbes’ professional and business councils since 2020.

With no other candidates filing for the Nov. 8 election, Gabbard, Pagano and Federico will run unopposed.

