By Breeana Greenberg

Dana Point City Council voted on Tuesday night, June 21, to approve a list of residential streets to receive maintenance and rehabilitation through state funding under Senate Bill 1. The project list was one of a number of routine items under the consent calendar approved in one vote.

SB 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, provides transportation funds for state and local roadway maintenance. Cities are required to approve a list of proposed projects to receive SB 1 funding each fiscal year.

Staff estimated that the city will receive $613,000 from SB 1 funds for annual residential resurfacing in Fiscal Year 2022-23. This is the sixth year that the city has received SB 1 funding.

According to the staff report, the city used a “Pavement Management System to develop the list of streets that need maintenance and rehabilitation at this time.”

Forty-one streets were highlighted for “maintenance and preservation treatment of the pavement surface on non-arterial streets, including residential and collector streets.” According to the staff report, construction is anticipated to take place in late-summer 2023.

During its June 1, 2021 meeting, City Council voted to approve a list of residential street resurfacing projects for SB 1 funding for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Construction on these streets is expected to take place in early 2023.

Three streets are scheduled for pavement overlay, and curb and gutter rehabilitation: Calle Fortuna from Calle Loma to Avenida Las Palmas; Calle Loma from Camino Capistrano to Avenida Las Palmas; and Palisades Drive from Camino Capistrano to Avenida Las Palmas.

Aurelio Drive, Callita Drive, Doheny Place, Formosa Drive, Moongate Court, Starridge Road, Via Elevado and Via Verde are scheduled for pavement overlay only.

According to Dana Point Director of Public Works Matthew Sinacori, roadways will generally remain open to traffic, though public access may be disrupted during paving. Access to some driveways may also be restricted during curb and gutter rehabilitation.

Additionally, the Road Repair and Accountability Act is providing more than $272 million for transportation infrastructure projects throughout the state of California.

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) is allocating nearly $40 million to Caltrans District 12, which covers Orange County, for transportation infrastructure repair and improvement projects.

“This critical investment will help Caltrans continue repairing, maintaining and upgrading our state’s aging transportation infrastructure for improved safety and sustainability,” Acting Caltrans Director Steven Keck said. “It reflects both the CTC’s and Caltrans’ commitment to providing travelers and communities—as well as California’s dynamic and growing economy—with a world-class, multimodal transportation system.”

The nearly $40 million from CTC will fund six projects in Orange County.

Two projects on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach, Huntington Beach and Seal Beach will receive $21.2 million for traffic signal light replacements, pedestrian and bike upgrades at intersections and crosswalks, and upgrading facilities to meet Americans with Disability Act standards.

Nearly $15 million will fund the addition of bike lanes along Pacific Coast Highway in addition to upgrading facilities to meet Americans with Disability Act standards, replacing guardrails, rehabilitating pavement, and replacing traffic loop detectors.

In Buena Park, $2.4 million will fund enhanced highway worker safety measures. Along Interstate 5 in Irvine, Tustin, Santa Ana, Orange, Anaheim and Fullerton, $870,000 will fund measures to reduce wrong-way driving such as “replacing signs, refreshing pavement delineation, constructing raised islands and installing safety lighting.”

An additional $641,000 will fund the installation of lighting and signs, refresh pavement delineation and modify an existing traffic signal on the I-5 northbound on-ramp from Trabuco Road in Irvine.

Residential street resurfacing in Dana Point is expected to take place in late January to February 2023.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

