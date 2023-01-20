The Ocean Water Quality Subcommittee and Planning Commission will see new members behind the dais after the Dana Point City Council this week appointed residents Kathleen Armstrong and Abigail Margolle to the respective boards.

During their meeting on Tuesday night, Jan. 17, councilmembers conducted interviews to fulfill open positions on the two council-appointed boards.

There were two candidates for the open Ocean Water Quality Subcommittee; however, one withdrew prior to the council meeting.

The City Council voted unanimously to appoint Armstrong, a four-year resident of Capistrano Beach, to the Ocean Water Quality Subcommittee. Armstrong worked at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena for 30 years.

After receiving her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, she earned a master’s degree in Public Administration. Armstrong is JPL’s business administration manager for the astronomy and physics directorate.

“I am interested in this opportunity; I’ve been keeping my eye out for a way that I could be involved in the community where I am rewarded, as well as benefiting the community,” Armstrong said. “The Ocean Water Quality Subcommittee interests me, because I care so deeply about the ocean water quality for all forms of life, both human and sea life.”

Though she noted that she does not have direct professional experience working with city governments, she has experience in managerial positions and is a “person that gets things done.”

“What I bring to the table is a fresh set of eyes, ears and thoughts, a different background than existing members who have invaluable environmental and governmental experience. But perhaps I would bring a different type of diversity and perspective to the group,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong added that while Dana Point consistently scores high on the Surfrider Foundation’s water quality scorecard, she’d like to see the city do better at Doheny Beach.

“I’d like to do everything to make sure that the ocean water quality isn’t compromised with the Doheny desalination plant,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong noted that she would also like to see more collaboration and partnership with neighboring cities and agencies to bring “efficiency and a more impactful outcome.”

Following the vote to appoint Armstrong to the subcommittee, the council heard remarks from candidates vying for the open Planning Commission seat.

There were six candidates for the position, though one withdrew prior to the council meeting and another withdrew during the meeting.

After each councilmember voted for their top choice, Margolle, a two-year resident, received three votes and 30-year Dana Point resident Philip Vandermost received two votes.

Margolle and her husband moved to Dana Point after getting married in the harbor.

“Why I want to become a commissioner is my professional background; I work in an architecture firm, not legally allowed to say I’m an architect yet, but I’m working on my licensure,” Margolle said. “That has brought me into the world of development.”

“I studied architecture and design, but coming into the field, I’ve learned there’s so much more that goes into a successful project, and it starts with state regulations, designs, developers, and all these kind of converging,” Margolle continued. “I think that is part of the reason I want to be here is where that convergence happens.”

Margolle added that she can offer a different perspective being so new to the community and a renter in the Lantern District.

“I love that context of the neighborhood, and seeing things from that perspective, I think could be a good combination,” Margolle said.

When asked what she can bring to the position, having only lived in the community for two years, Margolle expanded that she’s been able to look at Dana Point and “see what it’s offered and come at it with an open eye but also a critical eye.”

While Dana Point has many restaurants and businesses that attract visitors, Margolle noted that there are not a lot of public spaces where people can hang out. She said she’s interested in “adding pockets of public space.”

“Driving near the new Bear Coast in Prado West, I thought that was a nice pocket in public space,” she said, adding: “Maybe some more pedestrian-only streets could help with that.”

With Margolle receiving a majority of the votes, council then voted unanimously to appoint her to the Planning Commission.

Mayor Mike Frost thanked all those who had applied for the two positions.

“We all appreciate you guys coming up here, taking a risk, talking in front of everybody,” Frost said. “I’ll tell you what, it’s a lot tougher talking there than it is up here, and we do this all the time. The fact that you’re willing to spend time making the community a better place, we all value that a lot.”