Jamey Federico will pick up the gavel once again to lead the Dana Point City Council as its mayor for 2024—his second time serving as the town’s figurehead in his two council terms.

The City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, Dec. 5, to appoint Federico to the mayoral role and Councilmember Matthew Pagano as mayor pro tem.

Following the vote, the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, City Manager Mike Killebrew, and fellow elected officials shared remarks on Councilmember Mike Frost’s leadership as the mayor over the past year.

Chamber of Commerce President Vickie McMurchie thanked Frost for “his wonderful year of serving this community but also for being a really great friend of the Chamber of Commerce.”

Frost attended all 22 ribbon-cutting ceremonies the Chamber hosted, as well as many of the Chamber’s Networking at Noon, mixers, trolley hops, nonprofit galas and more, McMurchie said.

“Your commitment to small business is unparalleled,” McMurchie said. “Your care and your passion for what our business owners go through, not only being a business owner yourself … you are very caring. We are very lucky to have you in the community, and we’re very lucky to have you representing small businesses.”

Federico agreed with McMurchie, adding that “if there’s anyone who’s ever been born to be a small town mayor, it’s Mike Frost.”

(From left) Incoming Mayor Jamey Federico presents outgoing Mayor Mike Frost with a commemorative gavel and thanks Heidi Frost for her support and time commitment as her husband led the city in the past year. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

The Dana Point City Council celebrates the new and outgoing mayors with a cake during the meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

Former Mayor Mike Frost gives Jamey Federico giant sneakers, noting that the incoming mayor has “big shoes to fill.” Photo: Breeana Greenberg

(From right) City Council voted to appoint Jamey Federico as mayor and Matthew Pagano as mayor pro tem during its last meeting of the year on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

Jamey Federico celebrates his appointment as mayor with his wife, Alexis Federico, and his daughter during the last City Council meeting of the year on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

“I don’t think you’ve ever missed a Concert in the Park,” Federico said. “Something I think might be lost on a lot of people … is how well you represent our residents behind the scenes.”

Federico added that while Frost served on various committees including the Harbor Advisory Committee, he represented and advocated for the city and its residents’ best interests.

Frost commented that he “enjoyed being mayor, but mostly I enjoyed working with staff, but also our colleagues. You guys care about the city just as much as I do.”

“Being mayor is actually, frankly, a lot easier when you have people who care about the community like you do,” Frost said. “With that said, thanks, and I look forward to having mayor pro tem and the mayor do some of those business openings.”

After the meeting, Frost told Dana Point Times that he plans to run for reelection in the 2024 race.

Making the joke that Federico has “big shoes to fill,” Frost presented the incoming mayor with a pair of giant sneakers

“I got you a gift; I was going to wait until Christmas … so I want you to open this,” Frost said as he handed Federico the present, adding that the mayor will “have to wear them immediately.”

After putting on the shoes, Federico responded that they were “a little tight.”