Beginning on Friday, Nov. 6, Picket Fence Media will post weekly updates on the compilation of COVID-19 statistics and information, which is reported daily by the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Compiled by Zach Cavanagh

There were 309 new COVID-19 cases and nine new coronavirus-related deaths reported by the Orange County Health Care Agency on Friday, which adds up to 1,703 cases and 28 deaths in the last seven days.

Over the last 30 days, there have been 6,379 cases and 211 deaths in Orange County. In the 30 days previous to that, there were 5,036 cases and 236 deaths, which means there were 1,343 more cases over the last 30 days than the previous, but 25 fewer deaths.

Cumulatively, there have been 61,421 cases and 1,503 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The county’s most recently reported seven-day average of new cases from Oct. 24 is 219 new cases per day, which has been on the rise since Oct. 6’s posting of 174 new cases per day. The seven-day case average is reported on a 14-day lag.

There are 25,907 cases where race or ethnicity is not available or provided, but of the cases where race or ethnicity is known, 48.19% are Hispanic or Latino, 25.91% are white, 14.37% are listed as other, 8.25% are Asian and 1.3% are Black.

Of the 1,503 total deaths, 491 are aged 85 or older, 326 are aged 75-84, 297 are aged 45-64 and 117 are aged 45-54. Of the total deaths, 640 are Hispanic or Latino, 510 are white, 276 are Asian and 23 are Black.

The county reported 177 hospitalizations as of Friday, which maintains the level seen since Sept. 19. Two months ago, on Sept. 6, Orange County had 238 hospitalizations but dropped to 170 on Sept. 19.

Orange County reported 72 ICU patients as of Friday, which again maintains the level seen since the turn to September.

The county’s reported estimated amount of recoveries stands at 54,645 cases. The estimated recoveries are based on the previous 28-day’s cumulative case count.

Over the last 30 days, there have been 5,342 recoveries, which is slightly less than the 30 days prior to that at 5,405.

Orange County remained in the state’s red “substantial” tier – the second-highest risk level of the state’s four-tiered, color-coded coronavirus monitoring system – when the state made its weekly update on Wednesday. The county’s daily new cases per 100,000 (six) and health equity testing positivity rate (5.7%) remained at red levels, and the countywide testing positivity rate (3.6%) stayed at the lower orange “moderate” level.

Locally in South Orange County, San Juan Capistrano remains the leader in coronavirus cases, and San Clemente has seen a recent rise in deaths.

San Juan Capistrano has 668 total cases and 15 total deaths, with 24 cases and no deaths in the last week. The city has recorded 108 cases and two deaths in the last 30 days, a decrease from the 128 cases and four deaths of the 30 days previous to that.

San Clemente has 632 total cases and 10 total deaths, with 21 cases and one death in the last week. The city recorded 91 cases and four deaths in the last 30 days, a slight decrease from the 92 cases and an increase from the two deaths of the 30 days previous to that.

Dana Point has 319 total cases and four total deaths, with seven cases and no deaths in the last week. The city recorded 35 cases and one death in the last 30 days, a slight increase from the 32 cases and the name number of deaths of the 30 days previous to that.

Rancho Mission Viejo has 79 total cases and less than five total deaths, with one case in the last week. The city recorded 11 cases in the last 30 days, a slight increase from the 10 cases of the 30 days previous to that. As unincorporated land with under 25,000 residents, the exact death total will not be reported for Rancho Mission Viejo until it reaches five, as it was for cases.

