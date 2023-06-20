The City of Dana Point will preview a draft vision for its General Plan update at a Community Visioning Open House on June 29.

The event will be the city’s second workshop to discuss the General Plan update and will feature various information stations highlighting preliminary findings, key themes and topics resulting from public outreach efforts.

Updating the General Plan, a planning document that will guide the future of development in Dana Point, offers community members a chance to share their long-term visions and policy priorities for the next few decades.

During the public input period, the city received 238 individual responses to its online questionnaire, which was available from Feb. 14 to May 22. The interactive map available on the General Plan website received 127 comments, with 758 up votes and 162 down votes on said comments.

The city’s first workshop brought in more than 60 attendees.

The city also gathered responses through pop-ups at the farmers market, youth baseball opening day, Civic Association Coffee Chat, Festival of Whales the Capistrano Unified School District Engage Fair, the State of the City, Earth Day at Doheny State Beach and REDO Vintage & Maker’s Market.

During the Planning Commission meeting on June 12, Commissioner Eric Nelson asked staff if they’ve seen “major material land-use changes” or if the process was “more of a reviewing what we like, keeping what we like and maybe adding some new stuff from a policy level.”

Belinda Deines, the city’s principal planner of Community Development, responded that land use is one of the key items.

“The existing General Plan was more of a growth mindset,” Deines said. “Now that we have gone through—it was 30 years ago, and we’ve built out our town—now that we’re looking at it, it’s like, how do we take our General Plan into the future?”

“A lot of that conversation, a lot of those comments that we’ve received are, how do we anticipate new development and redevelopment of our existing sites?” Deines continued. “So, you’ll see those key themes.”

Deines added that staff is looking at current trends, “especially when it comes to economic development, looking at different concepts about affordability and housing, as well as looking at sites differently, especially our retail centers.”

City staff has also noticed a lot of comments about safety and mobility regarding the circulation element.

Commissioner Luke Boughen commented on the city’s efforts to engage the community to participate in the visioning phase.

In response to Commissioner Abigail Margolle’s question on what surprised staff the most that they might not have expected, Deines highlighted staff’s effort to engage the community’s youth.

“We were able to hear a lot of voices from the youth of our community, which was great,” Deines said. “We knew that we wanted to get a diverse representation and that really when we’re planning for the future is that we want to hear those voices, a really idealistic vision for the future of Dana Point.”

“That was really surprising was that we did get the response that we were looking for from our younger demographic,” Deines continued.

Staff anticipates that a draft Visioning Framework Document will be available for public review by July. The Planning Commission will then host a study session to discuss the draft document on July 10, and the City Council will host its study session on July 18.

The Community Visioning Open House will be held at the Dana Point Community Center Gym, located at 24052 Del Obispo, from 6-8 p.m.