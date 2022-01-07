Community Members Pick 46th Annual Boat Parade of Lights Winners

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Photos: Courtesy of The Marina at Dana Point

Staff report

Another year of the Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights brings with it another round of winners.

A total of 65 judges picked their favorite entries from the 46th annual parade, which saw festive boats decked out in lights and holiday decorations jaunt along the harbor from Dec. 10-12. This year’s theme was the Fiesta Boat Parade of Lights.

Judge scores were added up and tallied over the three-night event and boats with highest scores in each category were awarded prizes, said Kelly Rinderknecht, general manager for The Marina at Dana Point.

“Judges included local dignitaries (DP Mayor, DP City Council, Visit DP, City of DP, 5th District Supervisor reps, harbor merchants, stakeholders and boaters),” Rinderknecht said in an email. “Judges viewed from the ‘Judge Float’ on the main channel and were provided a sheet with multiple categories where they judged each vessel by giving them a number in each category (1-5 with 5 being the best).”

People’s Choice was voted on by the public through Dana Point Harbor’s social media platforms, while the Mayor’s Cup was selected by Dana Point Mayor Joe Muller. The Supervisor’s Cup was selected by Orange County 5th District Supervisor, Lisa Bartlett, and her team.

THE AWARD WINNERS OF THE DANA POINT HARBOR ASSOCIATION’S 46th ANNUAL BOAT PARADE OF LIGHTS AWARDS ARE:

Best Overall

1 st place: Hair of the Dog (Kevin & Kristen Laidlaw)

place: Hair of the Dog (Kevin & Kristen Laidlaw) Runner-up: Finnegan’s Wake (Jason & Panda Osterblad)

Fantastically Fiesta – Best Use of Theme

1 st place: San Clemente (Brian Kilpatrick)

place: San Clemente (Brian Kilpatrick) Runner-up: J&K’s Pursuit (Joel LePoutre)

Most Original

1 st place: Look See (Justin Hansen)

place: Look See (Justin Hansen) Runner-up: Hiatus (Laguna Woods Yacht Club)

Best Use of Lights/Music

1st place: Hungry (Jeffrey Heavirland)

Runner-up: Beach Retreat (John Beach)

People’s Choice

Captains Quarters (Dennis Richens)

Holiday Spirit

Wild Bill (Bill & Scott Kingsmill)

Rock the Dock – Crew

Mahalo Ill (Richard Davidson)

Best Power Boat

Why Knot? (Louis Adams)

Best Sailboat

Clarebuoyant (Clare Kenney)

Best Under 30’

At Peace (Vincent & Jennifer Bishop)

Mayor’s Cup

Off the Wall (Gilbert Griffiths)

Supervisor’s Cup

Stella (Wendy & Lee Gleich)

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

