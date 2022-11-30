Comedy Podcast to Pay Homage to Tall Ship ‘Pilgrim’

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

“Pilgrim,” a podcast series set aboard the famed tall ship Pilgrim, will premiere this Christmas Eve.

The scripted comedy podcast, “City of Dana” by Lantern Theatre, will release the new five-part, audio-drama miniseries written by playwright Jordan Paul Sullivan, who grew up in Dana Point.

“When I wrote ‘Pilgrim’ during the COVID pandemic, I was living full-time in Dana Point and taking daily walks in the harbor,” Sullivan said in an email. “The story is inspired by the time I spent in the harbor during the pandemic, more so than by my childhood memories of it.”

The plot is a modern take on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Lantern Theatre explained in a media release, but “instead of the magical forest, you have the hypnotic charm of the brig Pilgrim.”

The podcast will feature actress Alex Sarrigeorgiou, who plays the series protagonist, a marine biologist who works at the Dana Point Ocean Institute.

The new comedy series, “Pilgrim” is part of the larger audio-drama project, “City of Dana.”

“City of Dana,” focuses on telling stories infused with the culture and history of Dana Point, Richard Henry Dana, the Pilgrim, Turk’s Dana Wharf and more.

“If there’s one thing we learned during the pandemic, it’s that the things you imagine will be around forever, or at least for the duration of your own lifetime, might not be as stable as you once assumed them to be,” Sullivan said.

“This series is our homage to the city we call home, as it is today, as it might not be tomorrow, the City of Dana,” Sullivan continued.

The podcast will be released on Christmas Eve on Apple Podcast, Google Podcasts, Spotify and the City of Dana podcast website.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

