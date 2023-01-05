For in-game updates, news and more for all the Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports.

The Dana Hills boys basketball team closed 2022 with an up-and-down showing at the Damien Classic in La Verne, while seeing the school scoring record broken again.

The Dolphins (12-5) won their first two games in the Bronze Division over Murrieta Valley, 77-57, and Leuzinger of Lawndale, 83-74, with sophomore Collin Haugh scoring a Dana Hills-record 46 points over Leuzinger and junior Niki Grguric scoring 19 points.

It was the third time this season that Haugh has hit the single-game points record along with two 41-point performances. Haugh scored 41 in the season opener over Calvary Chapel and dropped 41 again at San Juan Hills.

Against Leuzinger, Haugh made 13 of 18 shots, including knocking down 9 of 12 3-point attempts. Haugh was also perfect from the charity stripe, hitting 11 of 11 free throws. The sophomore sharpshooter also collected five rebounds, four assists and three steals to round out his performance.

Unfortunately, Dana Hills couldn’t keep up that momentum in losses to Diamond Bar, 64-40, and Rancho Dominguez of Long Beach, 68-57.

Haugh shot a combined 5 of 31 over the next two games in scoring 13 points against Diamond Bar and 12 against Rancho Dominguez. Logan Scodeller also scored 13 points against Diamond Bar, and Dennis Powers led against Rancho Dominguez with 13 points.

Dana Hills will be off for 12 days before its league opener at Aliso Niguel.

The Dolphins open the reconfigured Sea View League on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at rival Aliso Niguel at 7 p.m. Dana Hills is 2-10 in the Sea View League over the past two seasons and hasn’t fared much better against Aliso Niguel (8-12). The Wolverines have won nine in a row over the Dolphins dating to 2015. This could be Dana Hills’ chance to turn the tide.