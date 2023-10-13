The Dana Point Civic Association will host Assistant General Manager & Chief Engineer South Coast Water District Marc Serna at the next coffee chat on Oct. 20 at 8:30 a.m.

Serna will provide an update on the status of the District’s Capital Improvement Plans including the Doheny Desalination Project, the South Laguna Sewer Tunnel, future Recycle Water System expansion, involvement in the South Orange County Wastewater Authority, participation in the harbor development and more.

Serna oversees planning for the $140 million Doheny Desalination project and $100 million rehabilitation project for the sewer tunnel under Three Arch Bay and South Laguna to Aliso Creek Beach.

Coffee will be complimentary, courtesy of Coffee Importers. All are welcome to attend. The event is weather-permitting. Coffee Importers is located at 34531 Golden Lantern, Dana Point.