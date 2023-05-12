The Dana Point Civic Association will host State Sen. Janet Nguyen at its upcoming coffee chat on Friday, May 19, at 8:30 a.m.

First elected to the State Senate in 2014 to represent the 34th Senate District, Nguyen was elected in 2022 to represent the 36th District, which includes the cities of Dana Point, San Clemente, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, Westminster, Garden Grove, Stanton, Cypress, Buena Park, La Palma, Cerritos, Artesia, Los Alamitos and part of Long Beach.

Nguyen previously served as a state assemblymember, Orange County Board supervisor and Garden Grove city councilmember.

During the coffee chat, Nguyen will share a legislative update as well as her priorities for the district.

The upcoming chat will get started at 8:30 a.m., when complimentary coffee will be available, courtesy of Coffee Importers. All are welcome to attend. The event is weather-permitting. Coffee Importers is located at 34531 Golden Lantern, Dana Point.