By Breeana Greenberg

The Dana Point Civic Association will host Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes for its next virtual coffee chat on Feb. 18, at 8:30 a.m.

Barnes will present an update on current crime trends in South Orange County, as well as offer advice on how citizens can stay vigilant against everyday crime.

Barnes was elected sheriff-coroner for Orange County in November 2018, and he has served in the OC Sheriff’s Department since 1989.

Dana Point Civic Association Board Member Vickie McMurchie added in a recent press release that Barnes is “leading initiatives aimed at reducing the prevalence of drugs in our neighborhoods, enhancing school safety, mitigating the impacts of homelessness, and advocating for the restoration of accountability to our criminal justice system.”

In order to participate in the Zoom call, interested parties can email dptcivic@gmail.com for the zoom link. The meeting will be recorded, and a link will be available on the Dana Point Civic Association’s Facebook page.

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

