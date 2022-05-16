Coffee Chat to Host Mind OC

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Breeana Greenberg

As part of its return to in-person meetings, the Dana Point Civic Association will host the mental health collaborative Mind OC at its next coffee chat at Coffee Importers this Friday, May 20, at 8:30 a.m.

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Marshall Moncrief, CEO of Mind OC and Be Well Orange County will discuss the not-for-profit’s work in Orange County.

Mind OC operates Be Well Orange County, a community-wide mental health collaborative that opened three mental health and wellness campuses in Orange last year.

Earlier this month, Be Well OC announced the launch of the StigmaFree OC awareness campaign in partnership with the Orange County Health Care Agency and First 5 Orange County.

The campaign aims to dispel the stigma associated with mental illness and addiction and encourage people to seek help.

Coffee will be complimentary, courtesy of Coffee Importers. All are welcome to attend. Coffee Importers is located at 34531 Golden Lantern, Dana Point.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

