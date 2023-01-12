The Dana Point Civic Association will host Dana Point Mayor Mike Frost at its first coffee chat of the year next Friday morning, Jan. 20, at Coffee Importers.

Frost was elected to the City Council in 2020 and served one year as mayor pro tem. As mayor this year, Frost is looking to update the city’s General Plan, review the municipal code, improve connectivity in Doheny Village and facilitate nonprofit collaboration with the city’s Arts and Culture Commission.

Prior to City Council, Frost was appointed to the Traffic Improvement Sub-Committee analyzing high-impact traffic issues in 2013 and has served on the city’s Financial Review Committee since 2019.

Friday’s chat will get started at 8:30 a.m., when complimentary coffee will be available, courtesy of Coffee Importers. All are welcome to attend. The event is weather permitting. Coffee Importers is located at 34531 Golden Lantern, Dana Point.