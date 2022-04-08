Coffee Chat to Host Local Animal Shelter

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured Image: Vickie McMurchie, chairperson for Pet Project Foundation, holds Ingrid, a Chihuahua awaiting adoption at the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter back in August 2020. Photo: File/Lillian Boyd

By Breeana Greenberg

The Dana Point Civic Association will host Coastal Animal Services Authority (CASA) and Pet Project Foundation at its next virtual coffee chat on April 15, at 8:30 a.m.

CASA Operations Manager Jen Stinett will discuss the local animal shelter’s “progressive and innovative approach to animal welfare.” The San Clemente-Dana Point Animal Shelter has rescued local lost and abandoned animals for nearly 40 years.

Pet Project Foundation Chair Vickie McMurchie will speak on the organization’s partnership with CASA to provide every animal in its care a warm bed, veterinary care, food and daily exercise and socialization until a permanent home can be found.

Those interested in participating in the Zoom call can email dptcivic@gmail.com for the link. The meeting will be recorded, and a link will be available on the Dana Point Civic Association’s Facebook page.

