Coffee Chat to Host Dana Point Library Branch Manager Laura Blasingham

By Breeana Greenberg

The Dana Point Civic Association will host Dana Point Library Branch Manager Laura Blasingham for its next virtual coffee chat on March 18, at 8:30 a.m.

Blasingham will share information on the free resources and services available at the Dana Point Library. There will also be a presentation on local summer programs for kids. From programs at the Dana Point Library, the Doheny Beach Junior Lifeguards, and the Ocean Institute, there’s plenty of fun activities to keep kids engaged this summer.

In order to participate in the Zoom call, interested parties can email dptcivic@gmail.com for the zoom link. The meeting will be recorded, and a link will be available on the Dana Point Civic Association’s Facebook page.

