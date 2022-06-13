Coffee Chat to Host Dana Point Community Development Manager

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Breeana Greenberg

The Dana Point Civic Association will host Community Development Manager Brenda Wisneski at its next coffee chat at Coffee Importers on Friday, June 24, at 8:30 a.m.

Wisneski will give a presentation on the status of new construction projects in Dana Point. She will also be available to answer questions relating to short-term rentals, affordable housing units, accessory dwelling units, and housing needs.

With an extensive background in city planning, Wisneski worked as a senior city planner for the city before she was appointed community development manager in January 2020. Prior to joining Dana Point, Wisneski served as development services director for the City of Encinitas.

She has also worked with coastal cities San Clemente and Newport Beach. She holds experience in the management of three General Plan updates, the revitalization efforts in the City of Newport Beach and development of Dana Point’s Town Center Plan.

Coffee will be complimentary, courtesy of Coffee Importers. All are welcome to attend. Coffee Importers is located at 34531 Golden Lantern, Dana Point.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

