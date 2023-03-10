Orange County Board Supervisor Katrina Foley will discuss her goals and plans for the county at the next Dana Point Civic Association coffee chat on Friday, March 17.

Foley represents the Fifth Supervisorial District, which includes the South County cities of San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano and Dana Point, as well as Laguna Niguel, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Woods, Newport Beach, and Costa Mesa, with parts of Lake Forest and Irvine.

During the coffee chat, Foley intends to discuss efforts to protect parks and beaches, support small businesses, address homelessness and support law enforcement to keep local neighborhoods safe.

The upcoming chat will get started at 8:30 a.m., when complimentary coffee will be available, courtesy of Coffee Importers. All are welcome to attend. The event is weather-permitting. Coffee Importers is located at 34531 Golden Lantern, Dana Point.