Marshall Moncrief, CEO of Mind OC and Be Well Orange County, will discuss the nonprofit’s work in Orange County at the next Dana Point Civic Association coffee chat on June 23, at 8:30 a.m.

Mind OC is a nonprofit that operates Be Well Orange County, a communitywide mental health collaborative that opened three mental health and wellness campuses in Orange County in 2021 and is currently starting to deploy mobile mental health crisis units.

Coffee will be complimentary, courtesy of Coffee Importers. All are welcome to attend. Coffee Importers is located at 34531 Golden Lantern, Dana Point.