The Dana Point Civic Association will host Assemblymember Laurie Davies at its upcoming coffee chat on April 21, at 8:30 a.m.

First elected to the State Assembly in 2020 and reelected in 2022, Davies represents the 74th State Assembly District, which includes the cities of Dana Point, Laguna Niguel, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano in South Orange County, as well as Camp Pendleton, and Oceanside and Vista in North San Diego County.

During the coffee chat, Davies will share a legislative update on the bills that she introduced early on in her second term, as well as her priorities for the district.

The upcoming chat will get started at 8:30 a.m., when complimentary coffee will be available, courtesy of Coffee Importers. All are welcome to attend. The event is weather-permitting. Coffee Importers is located at 34531 Golden Lantern, Dana Point.