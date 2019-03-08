EYE ON DP

Coffee Chat Guest to Discuss Gray Whale Migration

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The Dana Point Civic Association will hold a meeting March 15 at 8:30 a.m. at Jim Miller’s Coffee Importers. The guest speaker will be Todd Mansur, who will discuss the migration of the gray whales in celebration of the Festival of Whales held every year in Dana Point.

Coffee will be complimentary, courtesy of Coffee Importers. All are welcome to attend. Coffee Importers is located at 34531 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. Coffee Chats are typically held on the third Friday of each month, subject to change based on weather.

