Amateur photographers have one final weekend to participate in and enter the California Coastal Commission’s photography competition that asks prospective entrants to capture California’s marine and coastal wildlife.

The window to submit a free entry for the 24th annual California Ocean and Coastal Amateur Photography Contest closes at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25. Contestants could win prize packages donated by several sponsors.

To participate, contestants should take photos from a public place on California’s scenic coastline, people along the coast, and the ocean and coastal wildlife that are native to California, according to the Coastal Commission.

Entrants may submit up to five images, which can be in either color or black and white.

More information about the contest, how to submit photos and where to check out past winners’ works can be found at coastal.ca.gov/photo/#galleries.