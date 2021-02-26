COA Musicians to Perform for Festival of Whales

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Dana Point Times staff

The Community Outreach Alliance (COA) will be providing live music at this year’s Festival of Whales in Dana Point Harbor on Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7.

The majority of performers in the Harbor Music Series who will be providing live music are associated with the nonprofit Community Outreach Alliance (COA).

In the first weekend of the Festival of the Whales of 2020, live music was provided by COA Performers at the Dana Wharf Plaza and Art in the Park. But the COA Performers lined up for the second weekend were unable to perform, as the event was canceled due to COVID-19.

On Saturday, March 6, at Dana Wharf Plaza, Olivia Ooms will perform from noon to 1:30 p.m., and Gabby Neeley will perform from 1:30 to 3 p.m. At El Torito/Harpoon Henry’s Plaza, Corey Angeli will perform from noon to 1:30 p.m., and Sage Escalante will perform from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Keith Comer will be playing at The Coffee Importers.

On Sunday, March 7, at Dana Wharf Plaza, Ava Domini will perform from noon to 1:30 p.m., and Bierman Brothers will perform from 1:30 to 3 p.m. At El Torito/Harpoon Henry’s Plaza, Noah Novick will perform from noon to 1:30 p.m., Grace & London Meredith will perform from 1 to 2 p.m., and Avery Brostrom will perform from 2 to 3 p.m. Anthony Small and Mike O’Bryan will perform at The Coffee Importers.

In the past four years, COA performers have provided live music at more than 60 events in Orange County and approximately 30 COA events. COA’s Music Outreach program serves as a vehicle to educate the public by having a resource table with material from COA and various nonprofits. COA has teamed up with Partners for Wellness and the Wellness and Prevention Center, offering teens and young adults education and healthy options in efforts to stay above the influence of drugs and alcohol.

For more information on Community Outreach Alliance, visit communityoutreachalliance.com.

Photo by freestocks.org from Pexels.

