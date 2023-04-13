For high school and college students interested in becoming more involved in the community, the City of Dana Point offers hands-on experience and resume-building through its volunteer and internship program.

The city is currently looking to fill internship positions in the Community Development and Public Works Departments, such as a recreation leader and a Nature Interpretive Center volunteer docent.

Jeff Rosaler, deputy director of Community Services, explained that the internship program is an excellent opportunity for young adults and teens to develop valuable skills.

“We need people, and we need people for this summer, so it’s open online right now,” Rosaler said. “We’re thrilled to provide the mentoring and coaching for young adults to figure out where they want to go in life.”

Jasmine Riyhani, an administration intern, began her career with the city, working in the recreation department at the Community Center. From there, she became more interested in helping to plant the city’s butterfly habitats.

When the city’s last Nature Interpretive Center intern left the position, Rosaler encouraged Riyhani to apply.

Riyhani graduated from Saddleback College with Environmental Studies and Liberal Studies degrees, and she is studying Public Administration at California State University, Fullerton.

Working for the city helped Riyhani realize what she wanted to pursue as a career.

“I tried a few different majors, and then I found Environmental Studies, and it led to this position where I really enjoy the program’s aspect,” Riyhani said. “I love getting to work with volunteers in the community and also the admin side of like, how do we get more volunteers, how do we actually run this project long-term. It’s really steered me towards public admin.”

“It’s a really collaborative environment, and there’s so much opportunity to grow and learn within the city,” Riyhani continued.

For full-time student employees in the program, the city may reimburse education expenses up to 25% of the cost of full-time coursework at a California State University.

Looking ahead, Riyhani looked to continue working for the city and grow in her position.

Administration intern Jasmine Riyhani shows visitors at the Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center the resident snake named Beetlejuice. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

Rosaler added that there’s lots of room to advance while working for the city.

“Especially with the recreation leader position in the Recreation Division of Community Services, there’s this natural ladder,” Rosaler said. “It’s rec leader, rec specialist, rec coordinator, rec supervisor, rec manager. and then the director position.”

“We’ve had a lot of rec leaders who have started seasonally who come on full-time so they’re here year-round, and then they hop naturally into the rec specialist position,” Rosaler continued.

Rosaler explained that individuals gain an understanding of what the division does, how a municipality is run and basic public administration as a recreation leader, which is why it serves as a stepping stone to higher positions in the division.

Generally, when looking to hire for seasonal or year-round positions, staff look for high school or college students with “a great attitude, somebody who smiles, who’s bright, who’s energetic, who’s happy to be out in the community helping us with these events, whether it’s Concerts in the Park or being at the Community Center front desk,” Rosaler said.

The city recruits many of its interns and recreation leaders from local volunteer groups, Rosaler added.

Sophie Andersen, a Dana Hill High School senior and seasonal recreation leader, was volunteering with the local Rotary’s Interact Club at the Community Center when she was approached by the city manager to apply for the position.

“At that point, I didn’t take him up; I think I was a freshman, and I was like, ‘I don’t need a job right now,’ ” Andersen recalled. “But then, a few years later, I ended up taking him up on that opportunity, and I’m really glad I did.”

As a seasonal recreation leader, Andersen works during special events, holidays and throughout the summer.

“One of my favorite events is the Spooky Trolley,” Andersen said. “All of us rec workers dress up in Halloween costumes, then we get on the trolley, which is decorated with Halloween attire, and we go around to different parks. It’s scheduled, and we’re giving kids candy, and it’s really fun.”

As a busy high school student, Andersen said the city has been flexible with her hours.

“Having the opportunity to have a seasonal job where at the same time I was playing water polo over the summer and studying for classes or the ACT … the flexibility they offered me, I don’t think I could have found anywhere else,” Andersen said.

Andersen added that she especially loves engaging with community members and the relationships she’s built with the other recreation department employees.

From volunteering to hired positions, the city offers many opportunities for high school and college students with a variety of interests.

“For any student that’s here that is looking for a position and they love Dana Point, and they want to give back to the community, but at the same time learn some skills that will help on your resume, come down, apply; we’d love to have you as a rec leader,” Rosaler said.

Those interested in applying for an intern, recreation leader or docent position can visit the city’s career page at danapoint.org. The first application review for the community development position is scheduled for April 19. According to the city, it will continually recruit for the intern positions until it receives a sufficient number of applications.