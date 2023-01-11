To support monarch butterfly populations, the City of Dana Point will host a series of planting days for residents to help build butterfly habitats at Sea Canyon, Sea Terrace, Lantern Bay and Creekside Parks.

The first planting day will occur on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Sea Canyon Park from 9 a.m. to noon. Water, tools and snacks will be provided.

The city will also host an educational talk on monarch butterflies, sharing how residents can help bring the butterflies back to Dana Point, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Dana Point Community Center on Jan. 28.

Email jriyhani@danapoint.org or visit the City of Dana Point website for more information.