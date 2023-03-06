The City of Dana Point is inviting residents to share their long-term visions, ideas and policy priorities at a community workshop on Wednesday, March 8, at 6 p.m.

As the city begins efforts to update the General Plan, a planning document that will guide the future of development in Dana Point, city staff aims to gather citizen input during the visioning phase of the drafting process.

In the visioning phase, staff will attend pop-up events and host community workshops to provide opportunities for residents to share their ideas.

The General Plan comprises seven elements mandated by state law: Land Use, Circulation, Housing, Conservation, Open Space, Noise and Safety. The city’s existing General Plan also includes three additional elements: Urban Design, Public Facilities/Growth Management and Economic Development.

The city has launched a website, plandanapoint.com, where residents can learn more about the General Plan and participate in a questionnaire.

During the public workshop, staff and the city’s consultant, RRM Design Group, will provide an overview of the Dana Point General Plan for commentary. The workshop will also feature a short presentation and group activities at various interactive stations. Light appetizers will be available.

The public workshop will be held at the Dana Point Community House, 24642 San Juan Avenue, Dana Point.