Beginning in early February, the City of Dana Point will work with West Coast Arborists to remove and replace several eucalyptus trees identified as a public safety threat.

Eucalyptus trees are more prone to toppling over or breaking limbs than other tree species. The city will plant two trees for every tree removed, according to the city. The Eucalyptus trees will be replaced with Camphor, Sycamore, Australian Willow, Brisbane Box, Leylandii Cypress, Ilex Oak and African Sumac trees.

“We’re always hesitant to see any of our trees removed, but these eucalyptus trees that we’ve identified pose a safety risk, and our priority is to ensure our parks are a safe place for everyone to enjoy,” Director of General Services James Shadle said in a media release.

“That’s why much research was done on the new tree species that the City is planting to provide for more shade cover and a stronger root system,” Shadle continued. “They will be a beautiful addition to the community.”

In December 2022, a large eucalyptus tree fell onto the Del Obispo Park basketball court, with four other eucalyptus trees falling in January 2023.

Many of the eucalyptus trees near walking trails and playgrounds pose an increased threat to public safety following recent weather conditions, including high winds and rain, according to the city.

Beginning in early February, the city will work closely with its arborist to remove and plant trees, focusing on Del Obispo and Sunset Parks. To ensure public safety, Dana Point Parks Division will continue working with the arborist to monitor tree conditions in city parks.