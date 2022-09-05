City to Begin Road Construction Projects

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

The City of Dana Point will be moving forward with road construction projects throughout the city this month.

Palisades Drive will be closed to all traffic on Sept. 14 and 15 for roadway repairs and resurfacing. All bicycle and vehicle traffic will be directed to alternative routes but the sidewalks will still be open for pedestrian traffic.

The city will also replace a traffic signal control cabinet at the intersection of Stonehill Drive and Palo Alto on Sept. 13. Leading up to the 13th, preparatory work will take place. Vehicle traffic can expect delays on Stonehill Drive during road work.

For any questions, contact public works at publicworks@danapoint.org or call 949.248.3554.

