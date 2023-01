A stretch of the northbound lane on Pacific Coast Highway, between Camino Capistrano and Palisades Drive, is closed to motorists, according to the City of Dana Point.

Crews are reportedly working to clean up debris and clear up a storm drain following this past weekend’s heavy rains, city officials said.

The city’s Public Works Department expects to reopen the stretch of road by later Monday, Jan. 16.

This is a developing story.