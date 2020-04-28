City and Surf Club Announce May 2 Food Drive

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The City of Dana Point, in collaboration with the Dana Point Surf Club, is hosting a drop-and-go food drive event on Saturday, May 2.

Since the start of stay-at-home orders and business closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been increased need for food and basic supplies such as cleaners, paper towels and toilet paper. According to city officials, families struggling due to a loss in wages have requested family-friendly items including bread, peanut butter and cereal.

“Unfortunately, there are those who are struggling to make ends meet due to this crisis,” said Dana Point Mayor Richard Viczorek. “But we are fortunate to live in a caring, tight-knit community, and I appreciate the generosity that has been demonstrated by the residents and businesses of Dana Point.”

For those who can donate, items must be ready for retrieval from the trunk of the vehicle, and individuals must remain inside their vehicle during drop-off, wear masks and practice safe social distancing. City staff will distribute the food to Dana Point seniors and local families in need.

The Food Drive will take place on May 2 at the Dana Point Community Center at 34052 Del Obispo, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are all in this together,” said Eric Diamond, executive director of Dana Point Surf Club. “By practicing kindness, patience and thoughtfulness, we will get through this. By doing the right thing, we can emerge an even stronger Dana Point family than ever.”

Some of the most in-need items include cereal, peanut butter, canned chicken, canned tuna, pasta sauce, dried pasta, canned vegetables, as well as books and puzzles. City staff asks that additional items to consider are boxed macaroni & cheese, rice, refried beans and granola bars, along with disinfectant wipes, cleaners of any type, gloves, toilet paper and paper towels. Some of the things to avoid are items in glass containers, as well as refrigerated foods.

“I hope everyone who is able to do so, joins us to continue to get food and supplies into the hands of those that need it most,” Viczorek said.