City Staffs Looks Ahead to 2020 Trolley Season after 2019 Review

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

City of Dana Point Public Works Director Matt Sinacori led a presentation during the Tuesday, Oct. 15 city council meeting reviewing this year’s trolley ridership results.

The total ridership for the Dana Point Trolley season, which went from May through September, yielded 78,701 riders, averaging 16.02 passengers per trolley per hour.

The Orange County Transportation Authority, the agency that provides Project V grant funding for the trolley system, requires an average ridership of at least 10 passengers per trolley per hour.

The most popular trolley stop for summer 2019 was the Ritz-Carlton stop, which serves as a connector to the Laguna Beach trolley system.

The city of Dana Point is currently accepting feedback on new proposed routes for the 2020 Dana Point Trolley season. To view all proposed routes, visit danapoint.org. To send feedback, email publicworks@danapoint.org by Oct. 30.

“We feel there are some transfers to be made that can improve efficiency,” Sinacori said. “One of the biggest things we’ve heard is the request to extend the route out to Ocean Ranch on Golden Lantern.”

Dana Point serves as a hub to most South County cities to move people throughout jurisdictions, also connecting the cities of Laguna Beach, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano and the community of Rancho Mission Viejo. The city of Laguna Niguel is currently scheduled to launch a pilot program in 2020 to connect with other cities.

Sinacori said that staff would be requesting the council’s authorization to apply for OCTA grant money for the trolley system in December or January.