City Seeks to Fill Vacant Planning Commissioner Seat

By Breeana Greenberg

The Dana Point City Council is looking to appoint a new member to the Planning Commission who can fill Chairperson John Gabbard’s seat, as he will soon become a sitting city councilmember.

The current City Council held a special meeting last month to appoint three incoming councilmembers, including Gabbard, to the open seats after they were set to run unopposed in their respective districts.

Gabbard, who has been on the Planning Commission since March 2021 and was appointed as its chair in April 2022, will begin his term representing District 1 this December.

The application window for those interested in filling the Planning Commission vacancy will remain open through Oct. 21. Applicants are expected to be interviewed in January 2023.

The appointed commissioner’s term will expire on March 31, 2025.

