City Seeks to Fill Vacant Art & Culture Commissioner Seat

By Breeana Greenberg

The City of Dana Point seeks to fill an open Arts and Culture Commission seat after one of its members, Todd Wallin, resigned at the end of the April 13 meeting.

Wallin resigned to focus more time and energy on the Dana Point Entertainment and Arts Council (DPEAC), a new nonprofit.

The 501(c)3 nonprofit was formed in early September 2021 as a facet to support the arts in Dana Point full-time and “be able to raise money and be able to support all the other charities in Dana Point,” Wallin said.

Through DPEAC, Wallin hopes to bring more arts-focused events and projects to the city, such as the interactive art studio that opened in partnership with Raintree Partners at Prado West last month.

During the May 17 City Council meeting, Wallin announced that DPEAC plans on bringing a holiday event to Del Prado this December.

Wallin served the Arts and Culture Commission for just under a year, after he was appointed in August 2021 to fill the seat left by former member Janie Raub.

The highlight of Wallin’s time as a commissioner was unveiling one of the vinyl-wrapped utility boxes designed by his friend Greg Wise. Wise’s artwork, Fishes, was selected during the second phase of the utility box public art program and printed on the utility box on Stonehill Drive and Blue Lantern.

“He was chosen to do one of the utility boxes that’s across from the baseball field,” Wallin said. “Unfortunately, he passed away before it was unveiled.”

“We helped promote that, and had a very large turnout, and it was very satisfying for all of his friends and family to see his artwork being part of the community,” Wallin continued.

Given the chance to give advice to those applying to fill his seat, Wallin said it’s important to have patience and vision.

“Things don’t move too fast,” Wallin said. “But you also have to have some vision and wanting to be of service to really put yourself out there to participate and be part of the process.”

Applicants for the vacant seat must be registered voters and residents of Dana Point to be considered for appointment by the City Council. The deadline to apply is May 27 at 4:30 p.m. Applications are available on the city’s website or at the City Clerk’s Office at 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 203, Dana Point.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

