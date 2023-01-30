With a swath of city committee seats set to expire at the end of March, the City of Dana Point seeks to fill three open seats on the Planning Commission and three seats on the Traffic Improvement Subcommittee.

Planning commissioners meet on the second and fourth Monday of each month and review planning and development matters to ensure that potential projects are consistent with the city’s General Plan.

Planning Commission Chair Ashok Dhingra and commissioners Roy Dohner and Eric Nelson are reaching the end of their terms this March, though members with expiring terms may apply again.

Members of the Traffic Improvement Subcommittee meet on an as-needed basis and work closely with city staff, the director of Public Works and the city traffic engineer. The subcommittee works to manage and regulate parking on public streets and property, public transportation access, traffic regulations relating to vehicular and bicycle safety and more.

Each position is a four-year term, ending in March 2027.

Applicants for the vacant seats must be registered voters and residents of Dana Point to be considered for appointment by the City Council. The deadline to apply is Feb. 24 at 4:30 p.m.

Applications are available on the city’s website or at the City Clerk’s Office at 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 203, Dana Point.