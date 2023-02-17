As it launches efforts to update the General Plan, planning documents that will guide the future of Dana Point, the city is seeking residents’ long-term vision, ideas and policy priorities to inform the update.

Over the next year, the city will embark on the visioning phase of drafting an update to the city’s General Plan. During this phase, the city aims to gather citizen input to establish a clear image of the city’s future.

“So, our goal is to be able to listen to the community to really understand what our citizens’ vision for the future will be for the next 10, 20, 30 years,” Principal Planner Belinda Deines said. “We’re listening, and we want to have an idea of what future development will look like into the next three decades.”

The city’s current General Plan was adopted in 1991. Though several sections of the plan have since been modified, the entire document has not been updated in more than 30 years.

The General Plan comprises goals, policies and programs that guide development decisions and land use.

The plan is made up of nine elements, including land use, urban design, housing, circulation, noise, public safety, conservation/open space and economic development, as well as a land-use policy map.

“For every decision and policy recommendation that is made, we will always rely on our vision and guiding principles to help remind us what is most important to our community,” Deines said.

“It is really making sure that we set a standard for making sure that community engagement is our priority, not just in the beginning, during the visioning phase, but carried through that conversation as we rewrite the General Plan and update the General Plan itself,” Deines continued.

During the Planning Commission’s meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, commissioners were asked to reflect on what they think is the essence of Dana Point, key challenges and important features in the current General Plan and top values to guide the update.

Commissioner Roy Dohner noted that the city must balance residents’, businesses’ and tourists’ needs.

“Those three elements in my mind make up Dana Point—that’s the tradeoffs that we deal with,” Dohner said. “Whether it’s transportation or any of the elements, I think those three pieces are the legs of the stool that make up Dana Point.”

Dohner highlighted the city’s history as the birthplace of the surfing industry, its motto as “harboring the good life” and its trademarked designation as Dolphin and Whale Watching Capital of the World as key items when one thinks of Dana Point.

“This General Plan Update will guide our City’s development for the next 20 years,” Mayor Mike Frost said in a media release. “This is such an important document for Dana Point, and I encourage every resident and business owner to take part in the process.”

“Our City staff will provide numerous ways for the community to get involved so that the public can help us to craft a solid vision,” Frost continued. “We want to hear from you, as this plan guides the future of our City.”

Kicking off its community input program, the city on Tuesday, Feb. 14, launched plandanapoint.com, its public input-gathering platform where residents learn more about the General Plan, as well as participate in a questionnaire.

The city has also created a video, “What is the Dana Point General Plan?”, with the help of the Dana Point Youth Board to explain the purpose of the General Plan and how residents can get involved and give feedback.

The city will host a community workshop on March 8 to gather public input. Staff will also be available at the Dana Point Civic Association Coffee Chat on March 11, the State of the City on April 26 and the REDO Vintage and Maker’s Market on April 30.

There will also be pop-up events planned at the weekly local farmers market and other events in the future.