The City of Dana Point is seeking residents interested in reviewing planning and development matters in the city to apply for an open Planning Commission seat by July 28.

The council-appointed position is open after former Commissioner Abigail Margolle celebrated her last day behind the dais on July 10.

Dana Point City Council appointed Margolle, a two-year resident of Dana Point, to the commission on Jan. 17.

As a renter, Margolle aimed to bring a different perspective to the commission. However, after struggling to find affordable housing in Dana Point, she announced her departure from city and the commission to move to San Diego County.

Celebrating Margolle’s brief time on the commission this month, Director of Community Development Brenda Wisneski thanked Margolle for her enthusiasm and interest.

“You kind of bring a fresh point of view to things,” Wisneski said.

Commissioner Eric Nelson said that “while it’s been brief, it’s been good to get to know you a little bit.”

“I think it’s also good for us to get a reflection as a planning body on our own planning commissioner couldn’t find a place in our own town, and that’s sad,” Nelson continued.

The city is looking for applicants to fill Margolle’s open seat. The term expires on March 31, 2025.

Planning commissioners meet on the second and fourth Monday of each month and review planning and development matters to ensure potential projects are consistent with the city’s General Plan.

Applicants for the vacant seat must be registered voters and residents of Dana Point to be considered for appointment by the City Council. The deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. on July 28.

Applications are available on the city’s website, danapoint.org, or at the City Clerk’s Office at 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 203, Dana Point.