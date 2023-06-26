Looking to engage local artists, cultural organizations and the community in facilitating art and culture in Dana Point, the city seeks applicants for its new Arts and Culture Ambassadors program.

The new program aims to involve local artisans, nonprofit organization representatives and community members interested in honoring the city’s history and charm with events and experiences for residents and visitors.

The Arts and Culture Ambassadors program replaces the city’s Arts and Culture Commission after council voted 4 to 1 with Mayor Mike Frost opposed, during its June 20 meeting to dissolve the commission and create the new program.

When City Council adopted its budgets for fiscal years 2024 and 2025, it included a $20,000 annual appropriation to create an arts and culture ambassador program, per the council’s direction from a previous budget workshop.

Mayor Pro Tem Jamey Federico emphasized that in the four and a half years he’s been on city council, he’s been interested in overhauling the city’s arts and culture program to be more effective.

Federico explained that in the process of looking at what the Arts Ambassador program could look like, he realized that the new program would make the Arts and Culture Commission obsolete.

The reason to dissolve the Arts and Culture Commission and create the ambassador program in one vote was to allow the current commissioners to be the first ambassadors working to launch the program, Federico said.

“The five Arts and Culture Commissioners right now are our champions for arts and culture, they are the ones here in city hall who are our focal point for all things arts and culture,” Federico said. “And every time they want to do something, they operate at 40% capacity because of the Brown Act.”

The Brown Act, the state’s law governing public meetings, requires that all public agencies, such as commissions, boards and councils must meet in public in order to take action. A majority of members of any commission, board or council cannot meet outside of publicly agendized meetings.

Because the Arts and Culture Commission is made up of members appointed by the city council, the commission was governed by the Brown Act.

“If we take this action tonight, the five arts and culture commissioners could have coffee tomorrow and sit and talk about this and their vision for how this all works, which I think is really important for this being successful,” Federico said.

Commissioner John Gabbard added that he found the Brown Act to be onerous and stifling of creativity in regard to arts and culture.

“As we all know, it’s a creative process that doesn’t always lend itself to bureaucracy,” Gabbard said, “so if we could take those binders away from them and let them do what they do so well and create programs and bring people together and create new energy in the community, I think it’s a great opportunity for all of us.”

Councilmember Michael Villar noted that the Brown Act allows those with a minority opinion the chance to sway their peers without the majority members deciding how to vote ahead of a meeting.

“I’m thinking well, why do we have the Brown Act, right, what’s the positive side of the Brown Act,” Villar said. “That’s really what we’re talking about here is freeing them from the Brown Act.”

“To me, the Brown Act allows somebody that has a different view to not be ganged up on before something happens,” Villar continued.

Villar added that the Brown Act serves a bigger purpose and the commission has accomplished a lot in its time while being governed by the Brown Act.

However, Villar was ultimately convinced to vote in favor of the Arts and Culture Ambassador program noting that the program will allow more diversity in the city’s approach to arts and culture.



Gabbard added that the new program would allow the ambassadors to attend Planning Commission and City Council meetings as a group to advocate for the projects they want enacted and for resources to be allocated.

Frost noted that his reason for voting against the motion to dissolve the Arts and Culture Commission and create the Art and Culture Ambassador program was solely because the item was not brought to the commission for discussion first.

“I really like the direction, and I love trying to improve anything we have,” Frost said. “I did throw a big hissy fit when I got the agenda early last week, that it didn’t go to the Arts and Culture Commission to start.”



“It’s not like we’re dissolving it because we don’t feel it’s important. We’re dissolving it because we think we found a better way, which is precisely why I wanted them to vote on it,” Frost continued.

Former Arts and Culture Commissioner Maria Elena Banks shared that she had mixed feelings about the dissolution of the commission.

“A lot of dreams have come through,” Banks said. “I’m hoping that through this process, we get to continue that because it’s been a wonderful experience for all of us.”

From launching the Sleigh the Holidays market last year to wrapping all of the city’s utility boxes to seeing a mosaic installation at Lantern Bay Park stairs nearly completed, Banks added that the Arts and Culture Commission has accomplished a lot over the years.

Banks added that she’s scared to lose the support from the city that the commission has seen over the years.

“We did that, not because you’re on a commission, we did that because we like what you do for the community,” Frost said.

Federico added that the Arts and Culture Ambassadors will be able to accomplish everything they’ve already done and more.

The newest appointee to the commission, Laura Smith Hatch, said she was in support of the creation of the Arts Ambassador program.

“I do think it’s a prosperous concept,” Smith Hatch said. “Particularly, what’s been outlined tonight is the Brown Act is really prohibitive, and I think it will increase our productivity to a level that can get our city up and running with other cities of our size in the surrounding communities.”

Smith Hatch noted that the commission meets infrequently due to limited staff resources, so being able to meet informally more frequently will increase productivity.

“I’m really supportive of it for that reason alone, but it’s also going to give us the ability to expand the diversity of community members that we have on our team,” Smith Hatch said. “There’s so many individuals, you all have seen that every time there’s a position open, we have so many community members that come here and apply to be upon it.”

“Honestly, I’d love to even go back in the records and find out who wants to be in this team and let them have the ability to apply again because we do need more hands on deck to get all of these ideas and there’s a lot of creativity surrounding us to get it all done,” Smith Hatch continued.

Federico explained that the city chose the term ambassador because ambassadors are the “highest ranking non-elected person in government.”

“We literally want you to be representatives of City Hall, not only to our community but outside our community for all things arts and culture, bring our ideas out there, share the great things we’re doing and bring the great ideas in the Arts and Culture world back to Dana Point,” Federico said.

In making a motion to create the Arts and Culture Ambassador program, Federico commented to the former Arts and Culture Commissioners in attendance, “if this passes tonight, thank you for your service up till now and thank you for your continued service.”

“Our sincere goal is that not only everyone who’s been involved so far but all the additional people that will be involved in the future will find what you do more rewarding because there are more resources, capacity and capabilities for you to carry this stuff out,” Federico continued. “It’s really important to us and our community.”

Ambassadors will serve two-year terms with the ability to be reappointed at the end of the term. Applications for the staff appointed group opened Monday, June 26.

In a media release, the city noted that applicants should “demonstrate a dedication to fostering Dana Point’s arts and cultural community; have skills and capabilities that will further the enjoyment of arts and culture in Dana Point; and have expertise on the operations of non-government or nonprofit organizations with the ability to serve as a resource and advise organization in Dana Point for the benefit of the community.”

To apply for the Arts and Culture Ambassador program, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/danapoint..