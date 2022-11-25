City Progresses with Doheny Village Connectivity Improvements

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

Moving forward with the Doheny Village Connectivity Improvements project aimed to promote pedestrian and bicyclist safety, Dana Point City Council voted unanimously on Nov. 15 to approve a consultant services agreement with Ardurra Group.

The engineering and consulting firm will be tasked with preparing design documents for roadway improvements at Pacific Coast Highway and Doheny Park Road as part of the city’s plan for Doheny Village Connectivity.

“This is a great night for the city,” Public Works Director Matt Sinacori said. “The Doheny Village Connectivity Improvements, (it’s) not only a high priority to this council, it’s in your budget to move forward with the design.”

“It’s also the highest priority project for the Doheny Village Beautification Committee,” Sinacori continued. “So, we’re pleased to have this in front of you.”

The Doheny Village improvements will add bike lanes in both directions on Doheny Park Road, add improved lighting and landscaping. An additional traffic lane traveling south on Coast Highway.

A portion of the sidewalk that’s missing from the Riviera Hotel will be extended to the intersection of Coast Highway and Doheny Park Road to allow for safe crossing to Doheny State Beach.

Traveling towards Capistrano Beach, coming past the Doubletree Hotel, the “free right” lane will be eliminated “to provide better enhanced improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians,” Sinacori explained.

The center median between Coast Highway and Doheny Park Road will be removed to accommodate a new lane configuration that will require motorists coming from East Pacific Coast Highway to stop at a traffic light on Doheny Park Road.

“It’s important to highlight that Caltrans is building 60% of this project,” Sinacori said. “They are in design, they have the construction funding, which is in excess of $2.2 million for the project.”

“We also are trying to line up with them and build the job in what will be summer of 2024, is kind of the goal for both agencies to be out there building the project,” Sinacori continued.

Sinacori noted that Rep. Mike Levin’s office indicated that state construction funding may be appropriated to the city to help fund the project.

The Doheny Village Connectivity Improvements mark the completion of the Master Plan of Arterial Highways.

“It’s been years in the making and I know this council has been passionate about it,” Sinacori said. “In Public Works, we appreciate it.”

