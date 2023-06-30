CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT on JULY 18, 2023 the City Council of the City of Dana Point will conduct a hearing to consider the following:

WEED ABATEMENT 2023 – CONFIRMING COST OF ABATEMENT AND PROVIDING FOR THE COLLECTION ON THE REGULAR TAX BILL

Hearing Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Hearing Time: 6:00 p.m.

Hearing Location: Dana Point City Hall

Council Chambers, Suite 210

33282 Golden Lantern

Dana Point, California 92629

Those desiring to be heard in favor or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by emailing comment@danapoint.org or by writing to the City Council at 33282 Golden Lantern, Ste. 203, Dana Point, California 92629, Attention: City Clerk. Please reference hearing title and date of hearing in any correspondence. Public comment may be provided in person, electronically or by mail. For further information, you may contact the City Clerk at (949) 248-3505.

SHAYNA SHARKE, CITY CLERK