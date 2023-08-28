The City of Dana Point is encouraging Dana Hills High School students interested in getting involved in local community affairs to apply for its Youth Board for the 2023-4 school year.

Youth Board members meet monthly from October to June and help plan and participate in various city activities and discuss issues that affect local teens. The board aims to promote students’ interest and participation in their local government.

Board members, which are appointed by the Dana Point City Council, meet on the third Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. Meetings provide youth board members an opportunity for students to learn about City Council proceedings, including putting forth and voting on motions.

Applications are due by Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m. and are available at bit.ly/dpyouthboard. Applicants must be Dana Point residents and of high school age.

For more information about the Dana Point Youth Board, contact Recreation Supervisor Melissa Muraira at 949.248.3507 or mmuraira@danapoint.org.