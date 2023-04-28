PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on April 18, 2023, the City Council of the City of Dana Point adopted Ordinance 23-03 entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA AMENDING IN ITS ENTIRETY TITLE 10 OF THE DANA POINT MUNICIPAL CODE PERTAINING TO ANIMAL CONTROL, WELFARE AND LICENSING REQUIREMENTS

The adopted Ordinance will amend Title 10 of the Dana Point Municipal Code, pertaining to animal control, welfare, and licensing requirements, in its entirety.

The adopted Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.

This adopted Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a regular meeting thereof held on the 21st day of March 2023, and adopted at a regular meeting thereof held on the 18th day of April 2023, by the following vote:

AYES: Council Member Gabbard, Council Member Pagano, Council Member Villar, Mayor Pro Tem Federico, and Mayor Frost

NOES: None ABSENT: None SHAYNA SHARKE, CITY CLERK

Dated this 28th day of April.