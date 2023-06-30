

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT on JULY 18, 2023, the City Council of the City of Dana Point will conduct a hearing to consider the following:

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA ESTABLISHING A FEE FOR SITE DEVELOPMENT PERMITS PROCESSED IN ASSOCIATION WITH AN ACCESSORY DWELLING UNIT

Hearing Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Hearing Time: 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: Dana Point City Hall

Council Chambers, Suite 210

33282 Golden Lantern

Dana Point, California 92629

The proposed resolution for the estimated cost required to permit accessory dwelling units will be available on the City’s website at www.danapoint.org as part of the staff report once the agenda/staff reports are published.

Those desiring to be heard in favor or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by emailing comment@danapoint.org or by writing to the City Council at 33282 Golden Lantern, Ste. 203, Dana Point, California 92629, Attention: City Clerk.

SHAYNA SHARKE, City Clerk