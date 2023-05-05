CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit CDP23-0023 at 189 Monarch Bay Drive: A request to permit an attached 823 square foot accessory living quarter (ALQ) to an existing single-story, single-family dwelling in conjunction with a partial remodel. Pursuant to the Dana Point Zoning Code, ALQs are defined as living quarters for the sole use of persons employed on the premises, relatives, or guests of the occupants of the premises, having no kitchen or cooking facilities and not rented or otherwise used as a separate dwelling.

The subject site is located within the Appeal Jurisdiction of the California Coastal Commission (CCC) and the project includes a scope of work which exceeds the limits identified under Section 9.69.040(b)(2) of the DPZC (Exemptions), therefore a Coastal Development Permit is required.

Project Number: CDP23-0023

Project Location: 189 Monarch Bay Drive (APN: 670-111-49)

Applicant: R.D. Pinault Co.

Owner: Gordon and Tami Roth

Environmental: The project is Categorically Exempt from the provisions set forth in the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) per Section 15301 (Class 1 – Existing Facilities).

Hearing Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Hearing Time: 6:00 P.M. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. This project may also be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090. The process includes, but is not limited to contacting the Coastal Commission for the appropriate forms and instructions to file an appeal. Any litigation related to this project may be subject to the 90 day statute of limitations set forth in California Government Code section 1094.6 and/or 65009.

For further information, please contact Danny Giometti, Senior Planner, at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3569.