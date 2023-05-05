CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit CDP23-0010 at 24422 Santa Clara Ave: A Coastal Development Permit is requested to demolish an existing trellis and construct a new deck for a historic house on a coastal bluff lot located in the Dana Point Specific Plan within the Coastal Medium Density Residential (C-RMD) zoning district at 24422 Santa Clara Ave.

Project Number: Coastal Development Permit CDP23-0010

Project Location: 24422 Santa Clara (APN: 682-071-12)

Applicant: Edward Lambert

Environmental: The project is Categorically Exempt from the provisions set forth in the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) per Section 15301 (e) (Class 1 – Existing Facilities).

Hearing Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. This project may also be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090. The process includes but is not limited to contacting the Coastal Commission for the appropriate forms and instructions to file an appeal. Any litigation related to this project may be subject to the 90 day statute of limitations set forth in California Government Code section 1094.6 and/or 65009.

For further information, please contact John Ciampa, Senior Planner, at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3591.