CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Site Development Permit SDP22-0050: To construct a 1,247 square foot, two-story addition to a 1,753 square foot two-story historic house, 147 square foot addition to the 310 square foot detached garage, and a new deck located within the Residential Multiple Family 14 (RMF14) zone at 34010 Street of the Amber Lantern.

Project Numbers: SDP22-0050

Project Location: 34010 Street of the Amber Lantern (APN: 682-281-37)

Project Representative: Anthony Massaro, Project Manager

Applicant: Brandon Colbo

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is found to be Categorically Exempt per Section 15301 (Class 1 – Existing Facilities) and Section 15331 (Class 31 – Historical Resource Restoration).

Hearing Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing.

For further information, please contact John Ciampa at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3591.