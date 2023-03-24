

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit CDP21-0018 and SDP23-0008(M) at 35041 Camino Capistrano: A request to demolish an existing, detached, two-car garage and the construction two detached structures, consisting of one (1) single car garage and one (1) two car garage. The project also includes the remodel and expansion of an existing nonconforming single-family dwelling and attached, previously permitted second dwelling unit. The site is located on a coastal bluff lot within the City’s Coastal Overlay District (the California Coastal Zone) and the Appeals Jurisdiction of the California Coastal Commission and is non-conforming with respect to specific development standards, thus requiring the approval of the subject CDP and SDP(M), respectively.

Project Number: CDP21-0018 and SDP23-0008(M)

Project Location: 35041 Camino Capistrano (APN: 123-372-11)

Applicant: Daniel Martinez, Architect

Owner: Peter and Sonya Derbonne

Environmental: The project is Categorically Exempt from the provisions set forth in the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) per Sections 15301 and 15303 (Classes 1 and 3 – Existing Facilities and New Construction).

Hearing Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Hearing Time: 6:00 P.M. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. This project may also be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090. The process includes, but is not limited to contacting the Coastal Commission for the appropriate forms and instructions to file an appeal.

For further information, please contact Danny Giometti, Senior Planner, at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3569.