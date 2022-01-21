City of Dana Point: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

CITY OF DANA POINT

2021-2029 HOUSING ELEMENT UPDATE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT on February 1, 2022, a public hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

General Plan Amendment GPA20-0003(I): The City of Dana Point is proposing to adopt the 2021-2029 Housing Element update to the City’s General Plan. The Housing Element includes the City’s housing strategy to plan for existing and projected housing demand, identify adequate sites to accommodate the City’s allocated share of regional housing needs, and analyze local policies, regulations, and programs for the preservation, improvement, and development of housing. The update must comply with State law and accommodate the City’s 6th Cycle Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) allocation.

The Planning Commission considered this project at a public hearing on December 13, 2021 and recommended that the City Council support the proposed Housing Element update.

Project Number: General Plan Amendment GPA20-0003(I)

Project Location: Citywide

Applicant: City of Dana Point

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Section 15061(b)(3), the project is covered under the commonsense exemption that CEQA applies only to projects which have the potential for causing a significant effect on the environment. Where it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the activity in question may have a significant effect on the environment, the activity is not subject to CEQA.

Hearing Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so during such hearing to be conducted at the above address or by writing to the City Council at: 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 203, Dana Point, California 92629, Attention: City Clerk; or via email at comment@danapoint.org. Please reference hearing title and date of hearing in any correspondence. For further information, you may contact the City Clerk at (949) 248-3505.

Any petition for judicial review of a decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by the statute of limitations provisions set forth in Sections 2.50.010 and 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code and Sections 1094.5 and 1094.6 of the California Code of Civil Procedure. Any action or proceeding to attack, review, set aside, or void any decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by Section 2.50.010 and Section 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. In any such action or proceeding seeking judicial review of, which attacks or seeks to set aside, or void any decision of the Dana Point City Council, shall be limited to those issues raised at the hearing as provided in Chapter 2.50 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. Copies of the procedures for the conduct of City Council public hearings are available from the City Clerk.

