PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Site Development Permit SDP22-0030 located at 33750 Stonehill Drive: A request to stockpile approximately 62,000 cubic yards of clean soil/rock located within the Industrial/Business (I/B) Zoning District and the Flood Plain Overlay (FP-2) district at 33750 Stonehill Drive. Pursuant to Dana Point Zoning Code (DPZC) Section 9.31.050(a), a site development permit shall be obtained before construction or development (filling, grading, or excavation operations) begins within any area of special flood hazards, areas of flood-related erosion hazards, or areas of mudslide hazards established in or pursuant to DPZC Section 9.31.020.

Project Number: Site Development Permit SDP22-0030

Project Location: 33750 Stonehill Drive (APN: 668-412-21)

Applicant: Taryn Kjolsing – South Coast Water District

Property Owner: South Coast Water District

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is found to be Categorically Exempt per Section 15304(c) (Class 4 – Minor Alterations to Land) in that the project involves filling of earth into previously excavated land with material compatible with the natural features of the site.

Hearing Date: April 10, 2023

Hearing Time: 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing this proposal are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing.

This project requires a Coastal Development Permit however it is located within the “Coastal Commission Permit Jurisdiction,” as delineated on the Dana Point Local Coastal Program Post Certification Permit and Appeal Jurisdiction Map. A coastal development permit shall be obtained directly from the California Coastal Commission subsequent to City action on the site development permit.

For further information, please contact Alyssa Gonzalez, Assistant Planner, at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3556.