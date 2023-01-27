PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

APPEAL OF THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR’S DETERMINATION THAT THE PROPOSED ACCESSORY DWELLING UNIT DOES NOT COMPLY WITH ZONING CODE SECTION

9.07.210: A request to construct an 800 square-foot accessory dwelling unit in the Residential Multi-Family 14 (RMF 14) Zoning District was determined by the Community Development Director to be inconsistent with the Zoning Code Section 9.07.210. The property is located at 34101 Alcazar and is improved with a single-family dwelling. On December 12, 2022, the property owner filed an appeal of the Community Development Director’s decision.

Project Location: 34101 Alcazar (APN: 123-225-19)

Applicant: Tobias Ullman, Property Owner’s Representative

Property Owner: Meryam Gerami

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is categorically exempt per Section 15301 of the CEQA Guidelines (Class 1 –Existing Facilities).

Hearing Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Hearing Time: 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, California 92629

All persons either favoring or opposing this proposal are invited to present their views on the above referenced project to the Planning Commission at this hearing.

Note: A decision by the Planning Commission to approve or deny this project may be appealed to the City’s City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point on or prior to the public hearing.

For further information, please contact Danny Giometti, Senior Planner, at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3569.